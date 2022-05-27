"Ray was at the door, saying, 'come on, hurry up,' so as soon as the trainer was finished I whipped the shorts back on and we were out in the middle of the ground and Ray said, 'I can't go any further'. I said, 'what's up'? He said, 'I wasn't going to tell you, but you've got your shorts on, inside out', so I put them on the right way there."