The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tony Lade will umpire his 1100th game, spanning 45 years

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL PLAYED: Tony Lade will umpire his 1100th game in a career spanning back to the 1970s. Picture: MARK JESSER

Ken Gogoll and I walked into the umpires' sheds and there was a guy punching the walls, I looked at Ken and Ken looked at me and we said, 'what's going on here mate'?. He said, 'I'm just warming up for the big game, I'm your boundary umpire'.

- Tony Lade

Tony Lade will umpire his 1100th game on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.