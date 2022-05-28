Driver hit 162km/h on Hume Highway and tailgated other motorists

A driver who hit speeds of 162km/h and tailgated other vehicles on the Hume Highway has lost his licence for a year.
Chirag Hathwalia, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard, had at times been just a car-length away from other drivers on the highway.
His black Toyota Camry sedan was first reported speeding at Springhurst about 1.50pm on February 25, 2020.
Police in a parked highway patrol vehicle estimated the car to be travelling at an estimated 140km/h to 150km/h, and tailgating vehicles in the right hand lane
He was stopped about five kilometres from the Albury border with an alleged speed of 162km/h.
"Sir, I'm very sorry, it won't happen again," Hathwalia told police when asked about his driving.
He was fined $750 and had his driving permit cancelled for 12 months.
