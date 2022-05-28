Man reportedly robbed of cash while driving at Yarrawonga: police

Police are investigating a reported robbery in Yarrawonga.
Investigators were told the victim had been driving on Channel Road, near Whites Road, about 2.10am on Tuesday.
A black Holden Commodore with no plates reportedly overtook the victim's car, causing the man to stop.
The man told police he had then been assaulted and cash stolen from him.
The offender returned to the Commodore - described as being a 2009 and 2010 model - before leaving.
"Investigators are appealing to members of the public for any information as to the suspect's identity (or) information regarding the offending vehicle which may assist in identifying the owner or its location," a spokesman said.
Police are also seeking dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5871 2866 or 1800 333 000.
