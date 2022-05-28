Bandiana based soldiers doing their bit to assist Ukraine soldiers

Wodonga based soldiers are helping the Ukraine government in its war with Russia.
Staff from the Army Logistics Training Centre at Bandiana have developed a training package to accompany the 20 Bushmaster vehicles being gifted to Ukraine.
An army major who oversees specialist platform training said every effort could help the country.
"We might think we're a long way from Ukraine, but providing training packages to go with the Bushmasters is our bit to help," he said.
It was his task to fast-track a maintenance and familiarisation guide to be used by the Ukrainian military for the vehicles.
"We basically had to strip back our existing maintenance guides so the Ukrainian operators would be able to get the Bushmasters operational within a few hours after they arrive," the major said.
"The Bushmasters are simple and effective, but they are nuanced, and dealing with this requires specialised knowledge."
The Bushmasters were repainted and had their armour upgraded before they were sent to Ukraine by Royal Australian Air Force C-17A aircraft.
It is part of a wider package of military assistance the Australian Government is providing to Kyiv.
The Bandiana team of specialist have scripted and performed maintenance procedures on video, which was then translated to Ukranian.
"This is such a great demonstration of the army's capabilities," the major said.
"Our training system is designed to be flexible in such a way that we can support our partners when we need to."
Bushmasters enable soldiers to move safely to a battle area.
The soldiers then dismount for combat.
The army says the Bushmaster is well-suited for conditions in Ukraine, as it provides protection against mines and improvised explosive devices, as well as shrapnel from artillery and small-arms fire.
It can deploy up to 10 battle-ready troops and is blast-resistant.
The vehicle is more than seven metres long and weighs 12,500 kilograms.
A multimedia package has also been created showing how to the machines are operated.
