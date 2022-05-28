The Border Mail
Bandiana based soldiers doing their bit to assist Ukraine soldiers

By Mike Edwards
Updated May 28 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:04am
DEPLOYED: Bushmaster vehicles being readied for deployment to the battlefront in Ukraine. Bandiana based soldiers have created maintenance education packages for soldiers to use with the 20 vehicles being gifted to the nation.

Wodonga based soldiers are helping the Ukraine government in its war with Russia.

