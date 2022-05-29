The Border Mail
Wodonga man threatened to burn woman's home, assaulted her

By Wodonga Court
May 29 2022 - 12:00am
Relationship lasted only three weeks but ended in violence, threats

A man who threatened to kill his former partner of only three weeks and burn her house down will be sentenced next month.

