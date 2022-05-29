Relationship lasted only three weeks but ended in violence, threats

A man who threatened to kill his former partner of only three weeks and burn her house down will be sentenced next month.
The County Court recently heard the 23-year-old Wodonga man had "relentlessly" contacted the 18-year-old victim, had threatened men who liked her photos on Facebook, and assaulted her after forcing his way inside her home.
Advertisement
"I can do this all day," the man wrote in a message to the victim.
When she asked why he was acting that way, the man replied "because you're mine ----".
"I'll burn your house now," he said.
The South Street resident, who can't be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to a string of charges including assault, stalking, aggravated burglary, making threats to kill, criminal damage and making threats to destroy property.
The court heard the man and victim were in a three week relationship from late November 2020.
Despite the short nature of the relationship, things quickly descended into violence and threats.
The pair were involved in a push and shove in December 2020 and the man kicked her door.
An intervention order was imposed on December 13 of that year, but the man threatened to smash her windows in on January 9 last year, swore at her, tried to pull down her security camera, kicked her door, and turned off the power to her home.
He entered her home and the victim believes he may have kicked her dog.
IN OTHER NEWS
The 23-year-old shook and pushed the woman, who eventually kicked him in the testicles three times to defend herself.
The woman told police, who arrived at the home at 1.30am, she had been forced to lock herself in a bedroom during the break-in.
She was taken to hospital after injuring her wrist.
Later that day the man threatened to "kidnap whoever is inside" the victim's home and texted "your (sic) both dead".
Threats to burn her house were made four days later.
Advertisement
Call logs show the man made 108 calls to the woman on Christmas Eve 2020 and 128 calls from January 6 to 9 last year.
The man was arrested on January 25 last year after running from police through rear yards of homes in Springdale Heights.
The man has a string of similar priors and will be sentenced as a serious violent offender.
The sentence will be handed down in Melbourne on June 17.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.