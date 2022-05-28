Border property prices still high despite recent rate increase

The Border property market still appears to be strong following a recent rate rise.
McGrath Estate Agents Albury Wodonga sold all four of its properties up for auction on Saturday, including a block of four units for more than $800,000.
Director Gabrielle Douglas said the four one-bedroom units on Kiewa Street attracted 12 registered bidders on Saturday.
The South Albury property, near the intersection of Abercorn Street, sold for $812,000.
Ms Douglas said the price was "incredible".
We haven't found any negativity or slowing of the market- Gabrielle Douglas
The units, which feature private carports, built in robes, modern kitchens and bathrooms, and large floor plans, are fully tenanted.
In other sales, an older style home at 687 Holmwood Cross in central Albury sold for an undisclosed price of about $700,000.
The four bedroom house on a 949 square metre block has a large backyard and 1960s stylings, including a blue bathroom with pink bathtub.
The home has wooden floorboards throughout.
The agency also sold a Dunluce Place house in Wodonga for about $600,000 and a Schubach Street unit for an undisclosed amount.
Ms Douglas said there were generally fewer auctions during winter, which some sellers used to make their home stick out.
"Things are going well," she said of the Border property market.
"There's still certainly strong interest in all of our properties.
"The Kiewa Street units, we had 12 registrations for that.
"I know there's been an interest rate rise, but we haven't found any negativity or slowing of the market."
The region continued to attract bidders and buyers from other areas, she said.
"We've had a mix of properties from little units to large expensive homes," Ms Douglas said.
"We've had people interested in pretty much everything."
Other properties in the area failed to sell under the hammer.
A home at 92 Rosedale Drive in West Albury was passed in with a vendor bid of $650,000.
A house at 680 Pemberton Street, near Thurgoona Street, failed to get a bidder.
Negotiations also continued over a five bedroom Fallon Street home on Saturday.
The house, a short distance from Mate Street, features two living areas, a study and two bathrooms, and was marketed as having "original character".
