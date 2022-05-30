The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ley secures Liberal deputy leadership, bids to 'win back women's vote'

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REBUILDING: Sussan Ley says her task is to reunite the shattered Liberal Party.

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, the anointed deputy leader of the Liberals, said she had no ambition to rise to the top job if Peter Dutton stands down in the future, and said she recognised that women had abandoned her shattered party.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.