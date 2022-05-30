Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, the anointed deputy leader of the Liberals, said she had no ambition to rise to the top job if Peter Dutton stands down in the future, and said she recognised that women had abandoned her shattered party.
Ms Ley, who was appointed unopposed on Monday, reaffirmed her commitment to her constituents.
"My local electorate is always my priority and always has been," she told The Border Mail. "I didn't go for it (the top job) because i didn't want to be leader - it's that simple.
"I made it clear that I didn't want the leadership of the opposition but was very happy to put my name forward to the deputy leadership.
"We have to have an analysis of what happened at the election and that includes every seat - that review is under way.
"I do recognise that women abandoned us in large numbers at the last election."
Ms Ley said women's issues were at the top of her list
"As deputy leader I will certainly proritise women's issues and I would like women within the party to shine.
"As a rural woman in parliament, the rural women I've met have been extraordinary - I want to see women shine."
Ms Ley would not be drawn on many political commentators' observations that that Mr Dutton was seen as "blokey" and that a lot of work was needed to dress up the party's image among women.
She reiterated that she would work closely with Mr Dutton to "rebuild the party".
"I know Peter Dutton, I like him, he will, I know, show another side to himself and I don't accept that (blokey) characterisation of him." she said.
"There's been a lot said already about some of those characterisations, I don't repeat them, I don't share them." She said her role "will be important in rebuilding, reuniting and re-connecting ... that is what my strength is."
In her speech after her appointment, Ms Ley referred to her new leader: "You are absolutely the best person for this job ... we have been colleagues and close friends for over 20 years.
"You have been very modest in your self-assessment but particularly your work on child safety both behind the scenes and out there in the community.
"I will continue to be a strong voice for rural and regional Australia. The Liberal Party brand inspires me and is equally effective and belongs everywhere, whether it be in the cities or the bush.
"In fact my home town of Albury is where the Liberal Party was founded by Sir Robert Menzies.
"I will continue to be a strong voice to women.
"My message to the women of Australia - we hear you, we've heard you, we're listening, we're talking.
"We are determined to earn back your faith and your trust."
After Ms Ley accepted her appointment, ousted prime minister Scott Morrison said Mr Dutton and Ms Ley "would do an outstanding job".
"They are incredibly experienced, well versed, deeply committed Australians to both the Liberal cause and to the nation, I think they'll do an outstanding job and I look forward to giving them all of my full support," Mr Morrison said.
"It was a good opportunity for me to thank my colleagues for their great loyalty and support over more than 3.5 years and to do that both on my behalf as I was on behalf of my dear friend, Josh Frydenberg, we are all very sad he couldn't be with us today and there was a rousing cheer for Josh as there should be."
"It's been a great privilege to lead the federal parliamentary Liberal Party I handed over to Peter and Susan."
