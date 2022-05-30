Police chase car with both Victorian, NSW plates through North Albury

Police are investigating a pursuit involving a car with both Victorian and NSW plates early Monday morning.
Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle near Fallon Street in North Albury, but the white Hyundai failed to stop.
Advertisement
A pursuit was initiated about 1am and continued through North Albury and surrounding suburbs.
A large number of residents reported hearing the car chase.
IN OTHER NEWS
A similar vehicle was stolen from Wodonga about 4.30am on Saturday, but it's unclear if it was the same car.
Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.