COVID, flu spike sparks free jab drive, prompts students to stay home

A spike in COVID and flu cases in the Border region has sparked a free vaccination drive and is causing students to stay at home rather than risk infection in schools.
The Ovens Murray Public Health Unit (OMPHU) is offering flu jabs to Border residents aged five years and over at its Wodonga Vaccination Hub and through its outreach clinics. Albury and Greater Hume residents can also get their flu vaccination at the hub and via the outreach clinics.
OMPHU operations manager Jody Bellette said the unit had worked to increase access to vaccines throughout the region as the risk of flu cases was high.
"We know the flu is affecting younger people and children more this year," she said.
"The flu spreads easily through families, workplaces, childcare centres and schools, and we are already hearing of local schools experiencing high levels of staff and student absences, mainly due to high levels of COVID transmission and flu.
"Cases of flu in Victoria have increased by more than 30 per cent in the past week alone, from 10,000 to 15,000.
"We encourage anyone over five to come forward to our hub to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated."
Ms Bellette said services continued to experience high demand across the board.
"Our advice to anyone who thinks they are suffering the flu is to contact their GP in the first instance," Ms Bellette said.
"In most cases, flu can be treated at home but if their condition deteriorates, seek medical help.
"Once people have made a full recovery from COVID-19, they can get a flu vaccination. This recovery would mean all their flu-related symptoms are gone."
The NSW Education Department said it was up to each principal to decide whether or not to bring in recommended measures to deal with any COVID spikes.
Measures include ceasing large indoor gatherings, ceasing off-site and inter-school activities, mask wearing for adults and high school students, and learning from home or remotely.
