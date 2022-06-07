There is still too much "wait and see" by doctors about eating disorders, the director of the North East Eating Disorder Support (NEEDS) group has warned.
The yawning gap in education and lack of local treatment and recovery services is compounding the trauma facing local families, according to Meryl Wilcox, who co-founded the local support group in 2017.
"We don't have many doctors who are good at diagnosis even though we know early intervention and getting treatment started is the most important thing," Ms Wilcox said.
"We don't have the inpatient services or the outpatient services, there are not enough psychiatrists and there is no eating disorder co-ordinator.
"And there is nothing available for those who go to the city to have treatment and come back."
NEEDS is again taking the lead on awareness, education and support for individuals, carers and families of people with an eating disorder in the region.
It will hold a free public event on Saturday, June 18, featuring a clinical eating disorder specialist who will provide an overview of eating disorders to promote knowledge and awareness in the community.
Psychiatric nurse consultant Hayley Adamson will explore the types of eating disorders, risks and treatment available in the forum at The Hyphen, Wodonga from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
Ms Wilcox, whose daughter was unwell for 15 years and is now in recovery, said several people had joined NEEDS after the roundtable.
After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the group will return to regular meetings on the third Saturday of the month.
Meetings will include guest speakers until the end of the year because of the pressing need for better education, awareness and understanding, Ms Wilcox said.
This will include psychiatrists, a dietitian, and a grief counseller - "there is a lot of grief and loss for families who have lived with eating disorders for a long time".
"These professionals are invested and they want to make a difference," Ms Wilcox said.
