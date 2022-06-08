Teams are already being formed for the Border's annual major Cancer Council fundraiser in October.
Registrations have opened for the community movement for the first physical Border Relay for Life after the previous two years couldn't be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year though comes with a slight change, as committee members have decided to trial a 12-hour event.
Feedback from the community suggested previous 24-hour events were "too onerous" for some members.
The event will take place at Birallee Park, Wodonga, on October 22, beginning at 10am.
Border Relay for Life is hosted by the Cancer Council and supports people affected by cancer.
Raising funds is considered vital to continue aiding research, prevention, advocacy and support services.
The Cancer Council fundraiser's committee hopes to raise $150,000.
Cancer Council Western NSW's Ricky Puata said money raised went back to the region.
"In the past five years, the community has raised more than $1.15 million at Border Relay," Mr Puata said.
Chair of the Border Relay for Life committee Peter Whitmarsh said the event brought the community together to celebrate surviving cancer and to remember loved ones lost. "Border Relay For Life is open to the entire community to enjoy live entertainment and activities," he said.
"It's about taking something really serious that affects too many of us and doing something about it in a fun way so we can work towards a cancer free future for all."
People of all ages are welcome to take part in efforts to raise money in the lead-up to the event.
The relay involves people taking turns walking around a track, representing the fact that cancer never takes a break.
To register, visit relayforlife.org.au
