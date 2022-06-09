A Pearce Street resident is outraged after a busy stretch of the Wodonga road was reduced to one lane to cater for a new bike path.
Wendy McInnes has lived on the street for 35 years and can't understand why the cycle passage needed to be as wide as a lane for motorists.
"I see one push bike on this road a week and now we're impacting thousands of people," she said.
"If they did a feasibility study, they would know how many cars use this road. It's full-on with two lanes.
"One went around to Beechworth Road and the other went through the roundabout, but now they're bottlenecked. There will only be two cars able to turn onto Beechworth Road and the rest will have to queue up.
"I had feedback from Wodonga Council, but they just say the routine things like 'we've taken your comments into consideration' and 'following our study, this is the impact it's going to have and we're going ahead with it'."
Ms McInnes said she felt sorry for residents on the corners of Pearce Street who lost several parking spaces as a result of the work.
Wodonga Council infrastructure and projects manager Theo Panagopoulos said part of the plan was to encourage more cycle users across the city, which would improve health, the environment and reduce road traffic.
Regional Roads Victoria designed, funded and delivered the project with the council's support.
"The reduction in lanes is expected to cause only a slight slowing of motor traffic and increased queuing during busy times, while making cycling options safer and more attractive," he said.
"Pearce Street works will build on an ongoing expansion of the city's cycle network, increasing links between road paths and dedicated cycle routes such as the High Country Rail Trail.
"Council has received widespread feedback, both in opposition and support, from the community and Rural Roads Victoria is encouraging people to find out more on its website."
Mr Panagopoulos said the installation of bollards along the cycle lanes would protect riders from motor vehicles.
Engage Wodonga's Michelle Cowan said better consultation would have brought out issues earlier.
"It's time for Wodonga Council and Regional Roads Victoria to acknowledge the concerns of the community and really live up to that," she said.
"So let's put the brakes on this and really have some meaningful dialogue with the community, don't just ignore us."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
