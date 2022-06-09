The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Arnold's Fruit Market experiencing its biggest battle with supply issues for produce

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIMITED: Arnold's Fruit Market general manager Ben Arnold and marketing and promotions manager Louise Arnold have continued to sell iceberg lettuce, but supply isn't meeting demand for the Wodonga retailer. Picture: ASH SMITH

The Border's leading fruit and vegetable retailer has faced a number of supply issues in its time, but nothing quite like this.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.