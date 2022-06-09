The Border's leading fruit and vegetable retailer has faced a number of supply issues in its time, but nothing quite like this.
Arnold's Fruit Market general manager Ben Arnold recalls when banana prices skyrocketed after Cyclone Yasi ripped through Queensland's plantations in 2011, but produce shortages are far more widespread at the moment off the back of major flooding across the state.
Advertisement
"Bananas went up to about $14 a kilo, but that was only one line and everything else was normal," he said.
"At the moment, we're seeing a lettuce shortage, but we're also seeing tomatoes extremely expensive, strawberries are at astronomical prices and zucchinis. It's a multitude of different lines.
"Our market works on supply and demand, but I've never seen so many lines have the issue. There's always something, but I've never seen 15 different things affected.
"Reasons can range from weather, which is the obvious one, but also at the moment its staff shortages. So many business owners you talk to just can't find staff."
Mr Arnold said he's been most proud of the fact his Wodonga store has never gone without a particular item throughout this period.
"It's due to long-standing relationships we have with our suppliers, both locally and in the markets," he said.
"I know some competitors have had nothing because we've had people coming out of the woodwork looking for product."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Evor Fresh owner Mithun Pathakamuri said some customers have turned away from his Lavington store due to the prices.
"We're selling iceberg lettuce for $9 each when they're used to paying $3 and they're not happy with a replacement like cos," he said.
"We as retailers can't afford to get it for a top price and sell it at a cheaper rate.
"We continue to sell it because we supply to some hotels and other businesses, so they will need it, so we mainly bring it in for them."
Mr Pathakamuri said the price of household staples such as potatoes, onions and tomatoes had also soared.
"Three months ago I could get a 10-kilogram box of tomatoes for $25, but now I'm paying $70," he said.
"It's the basics that have shot up which is unfortunate. Potatoes and tomatoes are things everyone needs."
Another cost to Mr Pathakamuri is the increase in fuel prices, with transport companies charging more to deliver produce.
Advertisement
The shortage forced Riverina fruit and vegetable retailer Robert Papasidero to pull iceberg lettuce from his shelves completely in Wagga because he couldn't afford the loss if it didn't sell.
Fast food giants KFC and Subway announced this week they would be mixing their lettuce with cabbage due to the high costs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.