The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pandemic prompts Michael Smith to rethink life, move to Mount Beauty

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME AND HOUND: Former Gold Coast resident Michael Smith says he made the move to Mount Beauty, with his dog Stich, due to COVID-19. Picture: MARK JESSER

During the pandemic, many Victorians relocated to Queensland in a well documented migration trend, but a Gold Coast man has made the less common move south to live in the North East.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.