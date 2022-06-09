Matchgoers will notice a change from usual team uniforms on Saturday, with the launch of a campaign to raise awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
That will be when former Ovens and Murray footballer Terry Greaves and the centre will kick off Terry Socks it to Cancer.
Advertisement
The new campaign is an offshoot to Terry's Big Bearded Ball Drop, which raised $180,000 for the cancer centre.
After more than two months of campaigning on the Border, their coloured socks will make a debut at the first charity round in Myrtleford, Yarrawonga, Corowa, Wangaratta and Wodonga.
Home teams will wear pink socks, away teams yellow and umpires blue, reflecting the colours of the cancer centre trust fund. Donations will also be collected from supporters at the games.
"It's not all about money, it's also about awareness for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre," Mr Greaves said. "The way to get involved is to come to the games and donate at the gates. You can also donate at the Terry Socks it to Cancer website."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League general manager Craig Millar said he hoped this could draw attention to a worthy cause.
"Terry's done a great job campaigning with the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre to raise funds for people in need," he said.
"We feel very privileged as a competition ... raising as much awareness and money as we can to help out."
Mr Greaves was first diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, and experienced the challenges of travelling to Melbourne for treatment at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. Since his cancer returned in 2020, he has received treatment for stage four metastatic melanoma in Albury. "The cancer centre is very important because it saves a lot of time and travel," Mr Greaves said. "The treatment is exactly the same as you get at Peter Mac'."
The campaign has been organised in partnership with AFL North East Border. Other leagues and clubs getting behind the campaign are the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League, Hume Football Netball League, Ovens and King Football League, Tallangatta and District Football League and the North East Border Umpires Association.
The O&M matches are:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.