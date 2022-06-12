OUR SAY: There's much we can learn from our honours recipients

Parents, take care of your children - it's the simple yet important message one of the Border residents honoured today wants to highlight.
Advertisement
During his decades with Albury and Border Rescue Squad, Mr Dye saw many terrible incidents up close.
"Every drowning is tragic, of course, but some stay with you," he said. "As a diver, I just helped bring closure to families who had lost loved ones - it is heartbreaking."
Little wonder the Howlong resident, when interviewed about his OAM, wanted to use the platform as a chance to encourage and educate, trying to prevent other families going through such grief.
Plenty of life lessons can been gleaned from the experiences and philosophies of our honours recipients.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Anyone can complain - and many of us do, often - but unless we take an active interest and work towards a solution, significant municipal issues can remain unresolved.
And there are mutual benefits to becoming involved as well.
"The sense of community in the Border region is amazing, if you want to get to know people in the community, volunteer!" Mrs Mannik said.
"I call it the boomerang theory - what you throw out is what comes back," he said.
"You don't throw out to get back, you throw out because it feels good to do so and then, in return, often things come back."
"Because happy people are productive people - and they make the world that we live in a much more vibrant and enjoyable place," she explained.
Such a goal rings true for each one of today's honours recipients, along with many other unsung community heroes.
Advertisement
We congratulate and thank them all.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.