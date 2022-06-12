The Border Mail
Zak Cheep wrestled man outside Wodonga home after running through house

By Wodonga Court
June 12 2022 - 5:30pm
ON THE RUN: Zak Cheep fled through homes to avoid police officers.

A man who ran through a home while trying to avoid police wrestled with a stranger near his vehicle as he fled officers.

