A man who ran through a home while trying to avoid police wrestled with a stranger near his vehicle as he fled officers.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard police attended a Wodonga home for an unrelated matter on March 14, causing Zak Daniel Cheep to run.
Cheep pulled off a fly screen at the house, broke a window and climbed out, and ran into a Glasgow Street home while people were inside.
Two people screamed at him to leave and he ran out, jumped a fence, and went to the front of a Chapple Street home.
He approached a man who had put his 20-month-old son in his car.
Cheep grabbed the man in a bear hug and pushed him into his vehicle as the pair wrestled for up to 30 seconds.
Cheep was pushed away and he ran through other properties.
The court heard Cheep had caused "immense feelings of fear" for the victim, his wife, and their son.
A warrant had been out for his arrest at the time.
He had damaged the door of a Bellbridge home, at a cost of $1418, on August 24 last year.
The court heard Cheep was also in possession of a stolen bike worth $4000 in January and February, which he sold for $300.
Cheep pleaded guilty to charges including assault, trespassing, retaining stolen goods and bail offences.
The court heard Cheep had struggled with drugs to the point he had experienced psychosis.
He had spent 74 days in custody, which the court heard could exceed the sentence that will eventually be imposed.
Cheep was released on bail ahead of being sentenced in the Koori Court on July 1.
He also has a driving matter listed in court on Tuesday.
