Trio arrested after 75-year-old woman confronted in South Albury home

Three teenagers have been arrested about 400 kilometres from the scene of a South Albury home invasion.
Advertisement
She was confronted by an intruder about 3.30am.
A pillow and doona were placed over her head and she was pushed to the floor in her bedroom.
A second person was heard in the home and took the keys to her Toyota Camry.
The car was then stolen.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police on Friday confirmed boys aged 16 and 17, and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested after crashing the Toyota in Geelong on Tuesday morning.
The girl was caught at the scene and the boys were found nearby following a search.
The vehicle was extensively damaged.
The trio will have to be dealt with for the Victorian offending before being extradited back to NSW.
"Officers from Murray River Police District are continuing to liaise with Victoria Police and will seek the alleged offenders' extradition to NSW," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"Inquiries continue."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.