Meth was transported by drone in bid to avoid border crossings in middle of pandemic

By Margaret Scheikowski
June 10 2022 - 3:00am
A drone was used to transport drugs over the NSW-Victorian border in order to avoid police checks.

A NSW woman has been spared jail for her role in the use of a drone to transport drugs over the Murray River to evade COVID-19 border closures.

