Police blitz to focus on motorbikes in North East national parks

Police and Parks Victoria staff will be targeting illegal motorbike riding in the North East during the long weekend.
Parks Victoria staff are leading the operation to ensure motorbikes are registered and riders are licenced and using appropriate paths.
A spokesman said the operation, in the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park, aimed to prevent ecological damage.
Beechworth police Sergeant Mal Clarke said officers would help ensure motorbikes were being used safely, and legally.
"The bikes can cause damage when they go off the tracks, it's damaging to the environment," he said.
"We'll be assisting with checking licences and that the motorbikes are either fully registered or have recreation registration.
Police can impound motorbikes for certain offences, and there are fines up to $909 for unlicenced riding and unregistered riding.
Police on both sides of the border are also running wider road safety operations with a large number of tourists expected in the region.
Double demerit points and being enforced in NSW.
Wangaratta Senior Sergeant Colin Provin said Operation Regal started in Victoria on Friday morning and will continue until Monday night.
"The long weekend has additional risks due to the increase in patronage from greater Melbourne for the snow season and with a number of festivals on," he said.
"It's anticipated the roads to the snowfields will be icy, slippery and covered in snow, people must carry chains and fit them where directed."
Police will also ramp up drug and alcohol testing.
