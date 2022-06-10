The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police blitz to focus on motorbikes in North East national parks

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:25am, first published 12:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIKE SAFETY OPERATION: Sergeant Mal Clarke and Parks Victoria senior ranger Scott Cunningham at the Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park. Picture: MARK JESSER

Police and Parks Victoria staff will be targeting illegal motorbike riding in the North East during the long weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.