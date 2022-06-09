A drug-addicted young mother-of-seven barred from all NSW Myer stores for shoplifting in Albury returned the day after being given a ban notice.
The homeless woman had already twice helped herself to expensive brands, on one occasion trying to hide these among other clothes taken into a fitting room.
Shoplifting had become a common thread to all her offending, defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said in Albury Local Court.
Mr Hemsley said Tanisha Morritt was just 26 and was five months' pregnant with her eighth child, though none remained in her care.
"She does have an addiction to drugs and that's been reflected in the offences she's committed in the past."
Mr Hemsley said Morritt, who appeared before magistrate Tony Murray via a video link to the Albury police station cells, was planning to relocate to Melbourne, where she had a more supportive group of friends.
Morritt pleaded guilty to two shoplifting charges and and a further charge of enter enclosed lands.
The court was told how Morritt entered Myer on January 12 about 3.15pm.
She selected $110 Lacoste shorts and a $150 Lacoste T-shirt and took these into a fitting room with other clothing, which she handed back on leaving.
But she hung onto the Lacoste pieces, having already removed and abandoned the security tags.
Staff members became aware of Morritt entering the store again on March 21 about 4.30pm, so she was handed the notice that bans her from every NSW Myer store for two years.
Morritt walked out carrying a shopping bag into which she had stuffed Tommy Hilfiger and Nana Judy clothing valued at $626.90.
Despite the ban notice, Morritt returned the following day.
"Unfortunately ma'am," Mr Murray said, "you're building up a record that's consistent with someone addicted to drugs."
Morritt was placed on a four-month community corrections order for the shoplifting and convicted and fined $300 on the other charge.
She was also ordered to pay $260 compensation to Myer.
