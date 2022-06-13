Sawn-off gun, loaded magazine found during car search in Wodonga

A man caught with a sawn-off gun and a magazine loaded with ammunition will be sentenced later this month after admitting to charges.
William Armstrong-Smith's silver BMW had been intercepted by police on McFarland Road in Wodonga on January 24, with officers noting a strong smell of marijuana.
A search was conducted about 9.30am which uncovered the .22 rifle in a bag, the loaded magazine, and 50 rounds of ammunition in boxes.
Loose rounds were also found in clear bags along with items stolen days earlier during a break-in at a Havelock Street property, including a knife, gold pendant, coins, a necklace, collectable spoons and a watch.
Police managed to find the owners of the stolen property.
Armstrong-Smith said he had been moving the gun from the roof of a McFarland Road home and was taking it to another area for storage.
Armstrong-Smith also narrowly missed pedestrians on Vincent Road in Wangaratta on February 21 after stealing items from Kmart and trying to avoid police, and again failed to stop for officers the following morning after being spotted at APCO.
He was then involved in a spate of offences involving stolen credit cards in Wodonga in March and April.
Armstrong-Smith was filmed buying hundreds of dollars worth of items including cigarettes and food.
Some of the stolen items were found in his vehicle after he sped off from police in Wodonga on March 19 and ditched the car.
Armstrong-Smith has been in custody since April 7.
Lawyer Sally Wilson told the Wodonga Magistrates Court her client had been "always looking over his shoulder" before his arrest, knowing police were after him.
"He lived essentially in constant fear," she said.
"He couldn't find a way to get off that treadmill."
Ms Wilson said he had the potential to be a contributing member of society.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said a combination sentence of jail time and a corrections order was within range.
Armstrong-Smith will be sentenced on June 29.
