Sawn-off gun, loaded magazine found during car search in Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
A man caught with a sawn-off gun and a magazine loaded with ammunition will be sentenced later this month after admitting to charges.

