MORE than 1000 days after the last Winery Walkabout, revellers could finally enjoy the event once more.
Whether long-term durif devotees or tokay tyros, multitudes of wine drinkers descended on vineyards across the Rutherglen region across the weekend.
The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the last two walkabouts and associated Rutherglen Country Fair.
But there was no lockdown on the fervour as locals and visitors imbibed the wines and atmosphere.
Albury school teacher Meg Smith, who had been to four walkabouts including the last one in 2019, was "very, very, very excited" to soak up the occasion with friends.
Asked how many wineries she was visiting: "Only three unfortunately, I wish we could go to more."
Three expatriate Irelanders Conor Foley, Katie Mahon and Kanika Cartin along with Englishman Matt Salmon enjoyed their first walkabout after having been booked in last year.
"It's so good, it's so much fun," Ms Cartin said.
Another first-time visitor from Melbourne, Daniel Samargis was impressed, saying "everyone is fun, happy and friendly".
Hordes of people filled Main Street for the country fair on Sunday, with the politicians' grape stomp attracting onlookers at the High Street intersection.
Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes won the contest over Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and Indigo Shire mayor Bernard Gaffney's wife Karen, who was the reigning champion.
The Labor MP squelched 2.25 litres of red juice, ahead of Mrs Gaffney (two) and Senator McKenzie (1.5 litres).
"It's always good to come to Rutherglen and it's even better when you win," Ms Symes told MC and ex-MP Ken Jasper before adding "let's hope it's an omen for the state election".
Having been in the ousted federal government, Senator McKenzie felt renewed pain.
"Losing to Labor twice in a month is pretty tough," she told Mr Jasper.
As a novice stomper, Senator McKenzie, was left rueing having a blocked pipe stifling her juice flow.
"We need more dextrous toes, I'll have to do some training," she said.
Now the wait begins for the next walkabout and fair, hopefully in 365 days.
