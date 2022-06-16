The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Australian of the Year and Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott shares story with Ovens Valley students

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott speaks to students at Myrtleford.

The most important lesson Dylan Alcott has learned is the importance of positive perception.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.