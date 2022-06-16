The most important lesson Dylan Alcott has learned is the importance of positive perception.
Myrtleford and Bright students had the opportunity to meet the Australian of the Year and Paralympic tennis and wheelchair basketball champion on Thursday and hear his story.
"It's not the events in life that dictate the life that you live, it's how you think about them and perceive them that determines what kind of life you're going to live," Mr Alcott said.
"Two people can have the same outcome on the same day, but it's all about how they think about it to help them become the best versions of themselves."
On his visit to Alpine Shire, Mr Alcott shared stories of his childhood where he just wanted to be happy and how his sporting career helped shape the person he has become.
"I want to have a kid one day and I'm going to have to ask my brother to teach them how to kick a football. That sucks to be honest," he said.
"But for every one thing I can't do, there's tens of thousands of other things I can do.
"I used to say the Dylan in a wheelchair and the Dylan that walks would be the same person, but that's not true because the Dylan in a wheelchair is a much better version than I could have ever been."
When asked by a student what he wanted to do next, Mr Alcott even mentioned "maybe I'll become the mayor of Myrtleford one day" and received a resounding 'yes' when he asked the room if they would vote for him.
"Especially as Australian of the Year, my priorities are to change perceptions so people with a disability can get out there and be the people they want to be," he said.
"It's really often tough in rural communities because representation is hard and getting funding and things like that.
"It's been great to see so many kids, but especially a lot of kids in mainstream schools with disabilities who all been awesome.
"Thanks to everyone in the Alpine region for welcoming me."
Myrtleford P-12 College student Tahleah Elkington, also a wheelchair user, said it was important to have role models like Mr Alcott.
"It was great to see how he persevered to do what he wanted to do," she said.
Mr Alcott said it was the first time he had been to the Alpine region since his childhood, but he has made plans to return in August to go sit skiing.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
