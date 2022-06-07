Having made the Queen laugh, Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott will soon share his thoughts with residents of Alpine Shire.
The disability advocate and sporting champion will talk to the community and school students while visiting the region next week.
A free, one-off public event at Myrtleford on Wednesday, June 15, is already booked out, with the 300 tickets available snapped up in about 36 hours.
There will also be presentations at Alpine schools that are not open to the public.
A four-time Paralympic gold medallist in basketball and tennis, Alcott has won 23 quad wheelchair Grand Slam singles and doubles titles and the Newcombe Medal.
He became the first male in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam, comprising all four titles plus a Paralympic gold medal in one year.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said it was exciting to welcome such an iconic sporting figure.
"Mr Alcott embodies resilience, perseverance and incredible achievement," she said.
"He is dedicated to changing perceptions to ensure that people with disability can live how they deserve to live, free from discrimination and limitation.
"We are extremely happy to be able to offer this experience to our young people and broader community."
