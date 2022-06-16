The first Terry Socks it to Cancer charity round raised close to $7000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on Saturday.
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League general manager Craig Millar said despite the cold weather, the generosity of spectators and participating clubs was "amazing".
"I just couldn't believe the spirit of people arriving at venues," he said.
"When we said we were raising money for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, $10 donations, $20 donations, 50 cents, every cent added up to where we finished at the end."
In addition to money raised by the O and M League, general donations of $5500, including $5000 from Alpine Truss, were made to the campaign.
Clubs from the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League will start wearing the socks from June 26.
Players competing in upcoming matches will be wearing the socks on different weekends over the next few weeks until mid-August.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
