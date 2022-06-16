ALBURY councillors have voted themselves a 2 per cent pay rise, but their allowances will still remain thousands of dollars less than their Wodonga counterparts.
The council this week agreed to fix their recompense at the maximum recommended by the NSW Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
Advertisement
That means each councillor will now receive a $25,306 annual fee from July 1 and in addition mayor Kylie King will receive $62,505 for her leadership duties.
That brings Cr King's total income to $87,811.
However, it is still behind the pay received by Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, who joins Cr King in hosting the breakfast show on radio station 2AY.
In a staff report to this week's Albury council meeting, the rising cost of living was cited as a factor for adopting the jump.
"Albury City Council historically endorse the maximum increase in remuneration as determined by the remuneration tribunal for local government," leader governance and executive support Jane Gould stated.
"The increase, in light of the current national inflationary environment, is prudent to continue to support councillors and recognise the significant time invested in undertaking their duties."
At Tuesday night's meeting, former deputy mayor David Thurley was the only councillor to comment when the item came up for discussion.
"In my 10 years on council this recommendation comes from the Office of Local Government every year and we have simply accepted that recommendation without discussion or debate," Cr Thurley said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Council, like its Wagga equal, is deemed a regional centre under the categories for councillor allowances.
Other southern Riverina councils, such as Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Lockhart, Murrumbidgee and Snowy Valleys, are part of a group of 57 that are classified as rural.
Under the NSW tribunal's ruling, the maximum mayoral rate for those councils in 2022-23 will be $27,600, while the councillor ceiling is $12,650.
Councillors can also be reimbursed for their travel and benefit from spending for professional development.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.