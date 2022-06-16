The Border Mail
Albury councillors score 2 per cent pay increase, but still lag behind Wodonga colleagues

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
Close but no cigar: Albury mayor Kylie King will experience an increase in her allowance from next month, but her pay packet will still not match that of Wodonga counterpart and radio co-host Kev Poulton. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

ALBURY councillors have voted themselves a 2 per cent pay rise, but their allowances will still remain thousands of dollars less than their Wodonga counterparts.

