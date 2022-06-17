Albury-Wodonga's mobile phone bandit is on the run from police, having failed to front court on Friday for a likely jail sentence.
Damon Caylup Mirkovic was told earlier this week that his approximately $75,000 thieving spree meant jail was the only option.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin hadn't made up her mind.
At play was the need for Mirkovic, a Wodonga resident, to quickly get a NSW address, one that would be approved by NSW Community Corrections.
Without that he would not be eligible for an intensive corrections order, a sentence the court classifies as a jail term served in the community.
Mirkovic's matter was mentioned by defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen before Ms McLaughlin on Friday about 10am.
"I haven't seen him this morning," she informed the court.
Ms McLaughlin then mentioned some inconsistencies in the police facts related to dates when phones were stolen and then on-sold by Mirkovic to his buyer in Melbourne.
She adjourned the case to midday for this to be clarified, as well as allowing Mirkovic, 25, extra time to turn up or have a warrant issued for his arrest.
When the case returned, Ms Simonsen said Mirkovic was nowhere to be seen.
"I ask leave to withdraw, your honour."
Mirkovic had pleaded guilty to 29 charges over a crime spree he carried out while working for Australia Post's StarTrack parcel sorting centre in North Albury throughout 2021.
He pilfered parcels and stole stole phones and watches valued at $74,595.64, which he on-sold to the buyer - who claimed ignorance about the property being stolen - for $76,750.
