Defence lawyer couldn't find Wodonga man anywhere in courthouse, had to drop case

By Nigel McNay
June 17 2022 - 6:00am
Damon Caylup Mirkovic

Albury-Wodonga's mobile phone bandit is on the run from police, having failed to front court on Friday for a likely jail sentence.

