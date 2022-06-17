Ten people from Melbourne have blockaded a weapons manufacturing company in Benalla to protest the supply of guns and ammunition to Australian police.
For a couple of hours from soon after midday on Friday, the anti-war and militarism group Wage Peace parked the bus across the front entrance of NIOA Benalla site and held signs saying 'disarm police' and 'cease fire'.
Wage Peace spokeswoman Zelda Grimshaw said the blockade was a show of solidarity with the call from Senior Yuendumu Elders for a police ceasefire.
"The reason we're blockading NIOA, is NIOA is the supplier of both guns and bullets to the police," she said.
"There's a very high chance that the gun and the bullet that killed Kumanjayi Walker were sold and made by this company, by NIOA," she said.
According to the NIOA website, the company is Australia's largest supplier of small arms, ammunition and ancillary equipment to the Australia Law Enforcement and commercial shooting market.
A similar protest took place at NIOA's Brisbane headquarters from 8am, where Wage Peace called for the company to end its business with the Australia or other police forces.
Ms Grimshaw said the police had spoken with both the group and NIOA staff.
"Wage Peace has done a number of actions like this, blockading weapons factories and we have found that they are reluctant to press arrest," she said.
"We think that's because weapons factories have no social licence they don't want the publicity that would come with arrests at their premises if people become aware that bullets are being manufactured in Benalla, there would be a lot of public disapproval about that."
Benalla Police said it was a peaceful protest and the group hadn't broken any laws.
A NIOA spokesman said there were no disruptions to their Benalla operations.
Ms Grimshaw indicated the group would return with 500 protesters in the near future.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
