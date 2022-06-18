Albury Hotspurs are celebrating their first trophy at senior level for two decades.
Hotspurs' women swept to an 8-1 win over Wangaratta in the FA Cup final on Saturday, cheered on by a huge contingent in yellow and black.
Advertisement
Charlotte Laird and Daisy Tuksar both scored twice for Hotspurs, who showed exactly why they'd gone into the game as firm favourites.
"The girls played really well, did everything I asked of them and they deserved it," coach Justin Wild said.
"They were really nervous before the game.
"We didn't think it was going to be easy and the first half wasn't easy.
"We spoke about that because it was physical and tough and I'm proud of them.
"We've been looking forward to this for a few weeks so it's a relief.
"Now we can concentrate on the rest of the year and see how we go."
Hotspurs broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Jessica Briggs spread play right to Laird, whose shot evaded the grasp of Wangaratta goalkeeper Kalika Miliankos-King.
Elisha Wild squared for Tuksar to make it 2-0 with a strike from the edge of the box and when Mya Carroll's shot wasn't dealt with, Roisin Wilson followed in for a third goal.
Hotspurs took a 4-0 lead into half-time after Grace Corrigan received Carroll's through-ball on halfway and surged past two defenders before picking out the far corner.
Ruby Snowdon pulled a goal back for Wangaratta, 20 minutes from time, but that only served to kickstart Hotspurs.
Wild, operating down the left, laid on two more assists for Laird and Briggs before Jess Thomas burst through to make it 7-1 in the 83rd minute.
There was still time for Tuksar to double her tally, pouncing in the six-yard box after Miliankos-King had saved from Carroll.
Hotspurs will now turn their attention back to a league campaign which sees them sitting third on the ladder, nine points behind leaders Albury United with a game in hand.
The level of support they received on a cold night at Kelly Park spoke volumes for how girls and women's football is viewed by the Hotspurs community.
Advertisement
"It was unbelievable," Wild said.
"We had so many supporters, it was phenomenal.
"Our club really supports our females and they get right behind it.
"I'd implore all clubs to get behind their females as much as our club does.
"The support is amazing and it brings the whole club up when the girls are successful."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.