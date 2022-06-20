Abbey Jones was just 14 when she played her first game of netball in the Ovens and Murray League's inaugural under-16s competition.
Now ten years later, the loyal Pigeon has racked up 150 games for Yarrawonga.
Following her debut season in the league in 2012, the star midcourter ascended the ranks to the club's A-grade squad, where she experienced senior grand final success at just 16-years-of-age.
"To be able to win an A-grade flag at that age, I was just beside myself," Jones said.
"I was ecstatic and just so happy.
"In my juniors I never really got to a grand final.
"It was always hard because I would have the likes of Jacqui Newton, who's playing Suncorp Super Netball now, on the opposing team, and players like Liv Sinclair and Jane Cook.
"I was always up against them and on the day they always had the better team."
The 24-year-old's highlight reel from the early stages of her career is extensive.
While she helped the Pigeons to back-to-back flags against Lavington in 2016 and 2017, she was also deemed best on court in the latter.
But Jones admitted she had plenty of support and role models to look up to at the club during those transformative years.
"It was challenging at times," she said.
"Obviously confidence plays a part in every young girl's mind, but to have the experience at the time with Sarah Wollington, Bridget Cassar and Kaitlyn Cummins, they just always had your back.
"They would give you a confidence boost and would just say to trust yourself and go out there and play your own game.
"It was good because at the time when I did something, I would actually know I did something good and it made me feel like I can do it."
Now based in Melbourne, Jones travels down for games every weekend.
But she wouldn't have it any other way.
"Someone asked me at the start of the season why I travel every week and it's because I actually just the love the club, it's such a good vibe," she said.
"Having family back home, it's a good way to get back every weekend and see them all as well.
"It's a good club and that's why I'm always happy to go back."
After two disrupted seasons due to Covid, Jones admitted she's pleased to be back out on court with the Pigeons.
"The first couple of rounds were a bit rusty, but it's good to be back," she said.
As for reaching her club milestone game, she admitted the accolade crept up on her.
"You don't really think about it, every game is a game and you just continue to play," she said.
