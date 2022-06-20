The Border Mail
Matthew Jaensch and Robbie Mackinlay to co-coach Belvoir in 2022/23

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:30am
TWO'S COMPANY: Matthew Jaensch and Robbie Mackinlay have been confirmed as Belvoir's co-coaches for the 2022/23 season. Pictures: MARK JESSER and JAMES WILTSHIRE

Matthew Jaensch will coach Belvoir with Robbie Mackinlay next season.

