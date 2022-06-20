Matthew Jaensch will coach Belvoir with Robbie Mackinlay next season.
The 37-year-old quick rejoined the Eagles last year and picked up 23 wickets in 13 games including a stunning 7/22 against eventual premiers North Albury.
Jaensch coached Barooga for several years and now he's keen to take the next step with the club where he memorably won the provincial flag back in 2015/16.
"I'm looking forward to working with the young guys we already have and working with Robbie, who's a fantastic coach," Jaensch said.
"I've been at the club for a while now and I love the club, so it's good to take on more of a leadership role.
"Coaching is something that comes with age and experience.
"The more knowledge you have under your belt, you can try to pass that on to the younger guys."
Belvoir finished eighth with a 7-8 record last season, missing finals on percentage.
"Last year wasn't an ideal year for Belvoir Cricket Club," Jaensch admitted.
"We want to achieve higher than that, we want to play finals and compete for premierships.
"Hopefully this year we can improve our consistency with the bat.
"In the first half of the year we really struggled but in the back half of the year we came good and knocked off North Albury, Lavington and Wodonga."
Re-appointed Belvoir captain Drew Cameron is excited by the partnership.
"Matt gives our bowlers a lot of confidence and Robbie is an elite fielding and batting coach," Cameron said.
"When you put the two together, we've got all three facets covered."
