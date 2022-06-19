Despite having 10 players unavailable, Murray Bushrangers dug deep in the final quarter of its clash with Bendigo to run out 10 point winners at Mildura on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Pioneers gained momentum early, with nothing separating the sides heading into the final term.
Holbrook's Ewan Mackinlay made a seamless transition into the Bushrangers' backline after predominantly playing forward this season, while Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw continues to show what was he's capable of on field.
Josh Tweedale was impressive in the ruck and finished with one goal, while Albury's Fletcher Hart finished with two majors.
Rovers' Darcy Wilson was among the best with one goal to his name, while Mitchell Way played a key role at pivotal moments.
Max Clohesy and Nicholas Quigg also made an impact.
ALSO IN SPORT:
With the trip to Mildura a long one for many, coach Mark Brown praised his side for their efforts.
"Given the fact we're undermanned, a lot of boys are getting opportunities which is just fantastic," Brown said.
"Some of the boys spent eight hours on the bus the day before, so it was a pretty tough build up.
"To Bendigo's credit they controlled the game for majority of it and our guys just nudged their nose in front with 10 minutes to spare and ended up winning the game."
The Murray Bushrangers will now prepare to face Geelong Falcons at Avalon Airport Oval next weekend for round 11.
Following that clash, just five rounds remain for the NAB League boys season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.