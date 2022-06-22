There'll be music, dancing and sport in Wodonga this weekend, as the Border comes together for an event to celebrate Refugee Week.
A number of organisations, including Albury and Wodonga councils, Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council, the Volunteer Resource Bureau and Gateway Health, are hosting the event from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at The Cube on Saturday.
Advertisement
Border Congolese community member Patrick Ntigonza, who is part of the planning team, said the event was to unite refugees from different backgrounds with each other and the broader community.
"And celebrate people who have survived their life and got a chance to come to Australia," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's also to raise awareness of people in the community who might not be aware of refugees being in the community and doing well in the community."
Mr Ntigonza said there would be different types of performing arts to keep people entertained and to showcase local community members.
"So we have dancing, capoeira, it's Brazilian style of dancing, which our young people here have spent time learning how to do," he said.
"The (planning) team will be presenting there as well, we'll have choirs presenting, so there'll be different lots of activities, and soccer activities for people who love to play soccer.
"It'll be a very fun day."
There will also be an array of cuisines for attendees to sample.
Mr Ntigonza said there was an assumption that refugees in Australia sat at home and did nothing, but the event was a way to show the community this was not true.
"There's that misconception in the community," he said.
"There's that gap there, that people have the assumption that they (refugees) don't know what they're doing, but we've got people who are skilled in different industries and can support themselves and their families."
Volunteer Resource Bureau refugee caseworker Edwina Bugge, who is also on the planning team, said the event would give people from a refugee background "the space and place to celebrate their culture and their background".
"I don't think it happens enough [outside of refugee week]," she said.
"There's always more that can be done and in mainstream services and systems it would be great if it was acknowledged more.
Advertisement
"But it does grow every year, each time I've been here it gets bigger and bigger."
Ms Bugge hoped the broader Australian community on the Border would through their support and encouragement behind the event to connect with refugee communities.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.