The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mount Beauty pilot John Hillard volunteers with Angel Flight Australia

SE
By Sophie Else
June 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A REAL LIFE ANGEL: John Hillard's passion for flying and love for volunteering is appreciated by those he supports. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Flying remains a great love for John Hillard, but his compassion has taken that to even greater heights.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.