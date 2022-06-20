AN AUSTRALIAN legend of the stage and screen John Wood will help bring an iconic play to Wodonga this week.
Wood (Blue Heelers, Rafferty's Rules) will join HotHouse Theatre and a Border cast for Embers by Campion Decent at the Butter Factory Theatre on Friday night.
Advertisement
It is part of an epic theatre line-up this year, which celebrates 25 seasons of exceptional live theatre on the Border.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
HotHouse Theatre artistic director Karla Conway said it was a fitting choice.
"There have been many exceptional plays over our 25 years and through our celebrations we wanted to reflect on a show that shaped us. Embers put HotHouse on the map nationally, touring 29 towns across three states, winning awards and influencing the national conversation around bushfire," she said.
It will run in Wodonga for one night only.
After the 7pm performance, Conway will lead a conversation with Campion Decent and the cast.
Tickets are strictly limited.
Bookings: hothousetheatre.com.au
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.