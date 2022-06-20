The Border Mail
Stage and screen legend John Wood joins HotHouse Theatre for Embers

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 20 2022 - 1:38am
ACTING ROYALTY: John Wood (Blue Heelers, Rafferty's Rules) will join HotHouse Theatre and a Border cast for Embers by Campion Decent in Wodonga on Friday night.

AN AUSTRALIAN legend of the stage and screen John Wood will help bring an iconic play to Wodonga this week.

