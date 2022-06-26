Benalla residents now have more convenient access to a range of family, health and housing services with the setting up of a new centre.
The Benalla Community Services Hub brings together nearly a dozen providers at a single Carrier Street site, which was opened officially on Thursday.
Led by youth and family community agency North East Support and Action for Youth, the hub also includes Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, Beyond Housing, Centre Against Violence, Gateway Health, headspace, The Orange Door, Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency, Wellways, Women's Health Goulburn North East and Upper Murray Family Care.
NESAY chief executive Leah Waring said her organisation had been seeking a more suitable Benalla base and found a property "big enough to have friends move in with us".
Ms Waring said the arrangement would help improve collaboration and co-ordination of services and reduce building lease costs.
"The people we work with have lots going on in their lives without needing to travel to centres like Wangaratta to navigate multiple services," she said.
"(The hub) just enables great access to support in a way that's meaningful to them.
"It's a great space where the community can feel safe, connected, and have more understanding of what each service provides.
"We're really excited about having a really broad range of agencies.
"We're hoping it will be sustainable because of that shared ownership and partnership approach."
More than 50 people attended the formal opening, where NESAY board president Alison Maclean cut a ceremonial ribbon.
