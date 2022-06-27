Wodonga's Charlotte Coysh dreams of one day playing for her beloved Geelong Cats, and the 11-year-old is already taking steps in the right direction.
The year five St Monica's student was recently selected in the School Sports Victoria under-12 team after participating in trials in Melbourne.
Coysh will now advance to a national carnival with the state side, which is predominantly made up of metropolitan players.
"I'm going to Adelaide in August to verse other states in Australia," Coysh said.
"I'd like to make the AFLW one day."
Coysh has been playing football since she was 5-years-old and says her favourite player is Tom Hawkins.
On the weekends she takes to the field for Wodonga Bulldogs alongside her twin sister Maya, with the pair also playing basketball.
"Charlotte says to me, how are you going to feel when I move to Geelong? Maya's a basketball player and she says, how are you going to feel when I move to America? I'm not sure I'm ready for either," the twins' mum Catherine laughed.
She also thanked St Monica's Primary School for the opportunity.
"It wouldn't have been possible without them encouraging her to do the tryouts and to progress through," Catherine said.
