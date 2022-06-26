Murray United faced two games in 24 hours on a gruelling weekend of NPL2 action.
The under-14s held Oakleigh Cannons to a 0-0 draw at La Trobe University on Saturday and then hit the road to face Green Gully yesterday.
Austin May and Pattako Buakaeo found the back of the net for Murray, who started well, but fatigue and frustration set in late in the game and Green Gully claimed a 3-2 win.
Murray lost 3-0 to Box Hill at under-16 level, playing second-fiddle in the first half and going in 1-0 down.
United stepped up the pressure in the second half, with Noah Spry and Levi Lyster impressive while Mitch Spokes made some courageous tackles.
However, two goals in the last 20 minutes handed Box Hill a 3-0 win.
Murray's under-18s were awarded a victory after their game was forfeited by opponents Whittlesea Ranges.
The under-18s are third, the under-16s bottom and the under-14s sit 10th.
