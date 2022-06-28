Police say teenage girl reported missing now located safe and well

NSW Police confirmed a teenage girl reported missing had been located safe and well on Tuesday.
"We would like to say thank you to all who assisted," Murray River Police District posted on social media.
Police had issued a public appeal to find the 15-year-old after she was last seen in Yarrawonga about 3.30pm on Thursday, June 23.
Police and family held concerns for her welfare owing to her young age.
