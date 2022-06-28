The Border Mail
Police say teenage girl reported missing now located safe and well

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated June 28 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 10:00pm
Police say teenage girl reported missing now located safe and well

NSW Police confirmed a teenage girl reported missing had been located safe and well on Tuesday.

