Car, trailer stolen in Wodonga before being used to steal motorbike

Police continue to seek a stolen vehicle which was used to steal a trailer and motorbike in Wodonga.
The WHITE 2012 Honda Odyssey, with plates ZIZ169, was taken from a Donnington Drive home on Monday night or early Tuesday morning last week.
The car was used to steal a trailer, which was then used to steal a black 2006 Suzuki motorbike from Wilson Transformers on Moloney Drive.
Security cameras captured the motorbike being loaded onto the trailer before being driven off about 4.30am last Tuesday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said the stolen property was still missing.
"We're just appealing for witnesses, if they see those vehicles, to ring Triple-0," she said.
"We're seeking information about what occurred."
Call Senior Constable Holly Bawden at the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
