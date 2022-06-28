Millennials nip at heels of boomers: Census a snapshot of who we are

As the combined population of the Twin Cities soared by nearly 10 per cent in five years to 99,346, so too did the number of millennials and people who identify as being Indigenous.
A melting pot of new data released on Tuesday in the latest Census showed millennials were nipping at the heels of baby boomers in numbers across Australia.
Across Albury-Wodonga, the percentage of boomers leapt from 13.7 per cent in 2016 to 19.1 per cent.
The number of millennials increased at a slower rate from 17.5 per cent five years ago, but still rose above the boomers to 19.6 per cent.
Across the nation, the Census counted more than 800,000 (812,728) Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on Census night, 3.2 per cent of the total people counted. This is an increase of more than 25 per cent since 2016.
Slightly more than 2.4 percent of people living on the Border - 2392 - identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in 2016, while current figures show 3,605 (3.6 per cent) ticked that box.
Albury recorded a slightly higher percentage of people in Wodonga who identify as Christians at 51.4 per cent and 48.9 per cent respectively, while more on the northern side of river, 22,030 had no religion compared to 19,052 in Wodonga.
The Census figures showed 8825 people in Albury had at least one parent born overseas compared with 10,592 in Wodonga, a combined total of 19.5 per cent.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Census included new questions about the Australian Defence Force, with more than half a million people across the country having served. In Albury, 1636 were serving or had served, while in Wodonga the total was 2723.
Nearly 20,000 people in Albury aged over 15 were married (43.8 per cent) and 4541 (10 per cent) divorced. In Wodonga, the figure was 12,259 (44.1 per cent) married and 3509 (10.2 per cent) divorced.
The Census found that, nationally, almost half of Australians have a parent born overseas (48.2 per cent) and the population continues to be drawn from around the globe, with 27.6 per cent reporting a birthplace overseas. A total of 45,844 people in Albury (81.7 per cent) were born in Australia, while Wodonga recorded 36,174 (83.6 per cent).
England was the birthplace of 1085 people living in Albury, while 798 in Wodonga were born in England.
India as a birthplace accounted for 1062 in Albury and 411 in Wodonga.
Across the nation, the second largest increase in country of birth was Nepal, with an additional 70,000 (67,752) people, meaning the population of Nepali born has more than doubled since 2016 (an increase of 123.7 per cent).
In Albury, where 361 (0.6 per cent) people were born in Bhutan, 793 (1.4 per cent) spoke Nepali at home.
Nationally, the Census counted more than 5.5 million couple families, of which 53 per cent have children living with them and 47 per cent whose children had left home.
The proportion of couple families without children living with them has been growing steadily, with only 41 per cent of couple families not having children living with them in 1996 (40.8 per cent).
For the first time, the Census recorded more than a million one parent families (1,068,268), of which four out of every five of those parents were female. As a proportion of families this is increasing slowly, from under 15 per cent in 1996 to nearly 16 per cent in 2021. In Albury-Wodonga 19.2 per cent of the population comprised single parent families.
There were 22,182 occupied private dwellings in Albury - of those were 17,855 private houses. In Wodonga, the Census recorded 16,372 occupied private dwellings, 14,559 of which were separate houses. Of those, in Albury, 6791 properties were owned outright and 7489 were rented for a median weekly price of $270. In Wodonga, 4763 homes were owned outright and 5339 were rented for a median of $290 a week.
In Albury, 8453 private dwellings recorded one car being on the property at the time of the Census, while 3682 said they had three or more motor vehicles. In Wodonga, 5519 private households registered a single car while 3196 had three or more cars on the property.
The 2021 Census counted 25,417,978 Australian residents who were in the country on Tuesday 10 August last year. It achieved a response rate above the ABS target.
