The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo budget passes, fight for Rutherglen bypass still at a standstill

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT A STANDSTILL: The decades-long fight for progress on a heavy vehicle bypass at Rutherglen is still stalling.

The Indigo Shire Council passed its $37.2 million budget on Tuesday before a discussion was relaunched into the long-running Rutherglen heavy vehicle bypass.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.