The health of Albury-Wodonga residents is lagging behind the rest of the country according to the most recent Census results, with the area reporting higher rates than the national average of every measured illness.
Health was under closer examination in the 2021 Census, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics asking people to report on specific illnesses for the first time.
More than 37,000 residents from the Border region reported having one or more long-term health conditions, which places the area 5.5 per cent above the national average.
Asthma and arthritis each afflict more than two million people nationwide, and about 10 per cent of Border residents. Cancer also affects members of the Border community at a higher rate than the national average.
"Our local catchment population is growing and ageing, and has a high incidence of chronic disease," the spokesperson said.
"Over the next 15 years, Albury-Wodonga is expected to grow to be almost one third bigger than it is now. Residents aged 65 and over are projected to account for 82 per cent of this population increase."
Almost 20 per cent of residents are currently aged 55 to 74 and the population of Albury-Wodonga is currently just less than 100,000, up from just over 90,000 in 2016.
On a state level, Victoria and NSW had just over 30 per cent of people reporting at least one long-term health condition. South Australia had the most (35.2 per cent) and Northern Territory had the least (23.4 per cent), though also had the lowest reporting rates.
