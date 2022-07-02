The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Albury-Wodonga house prices 'strong' as national growth for regions tank

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
July 2 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Properties at $550,000 are well received, with enquiries thinning out beyond that price point, says Elders Real Estate Albury-Wodonga sales director Dean Star.

The housing market in Albury-Wodonga is bucking the trend when it comes to declining values of house prices according to Corelogic's Home Value Index.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.