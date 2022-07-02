The housing market in Albury-Wodonga is bucking the trend when it comes to declining values of house prices according to Corelogic's Home Value Index.
House and unit values across regional Australia grew by 0.1 per cent in June.
Advertisement
Elders Real Estate sales director Dean Star said the region's market was "still quite vibrant".
"There's certainly been talk of a slow-up, but we haven't seen it fully as yet," he said.
"We've had some massive, massive climbs in the past 18 months to two years, so I think that may come back five per cent at worst.
"There's some really strong results currently.
"There's quite a few coming off-market as well."
For Murray properties, the percentage figures were 0.4 per cent in June, and 0.1 per cent for Hume.
MORE IN PROPERTY:
The median price in Wodonga-Alpine is $571,371.
In Wangaratta and Benalla, the median price is $504,908.
For the Riverina, Wagga recorded a median price of $446,268.
The median house price in Albury is $820,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.