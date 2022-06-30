The Border Mail
Real Estate Institute of NSW chief to talk property in Albury

Caroline Tung
Caroline Tung
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:20am, first published 5:30am
SHOW TIME: Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin.

Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin will visit Albury's Commercial Club on Tuesday to brief members and the community on how and why the property market has evolved.

