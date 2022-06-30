Real Estate Institute of NSW chief executive Tim McKibbin will visit Albury's Commercial Club on Tuesday to brief members and the community on how and why the property market has evolved.
He will be joined by president Peter Matthews and industry insiders.
Topics will include how the pandemic and natural disasters have affected the housing market, as well as property shortages for renters and buyers.
"Many regional markets across NSW find themselves on a knife-edge," Mr McKibbin said.
"Everyone deserves a roof over their head but the housing crisis requires coordination from governments at all levels."
He said as more people from cities chose to move to the regions, local governments had a major role in supplying new housing and giving people choice.
REINSW will provide new training and education for its members and conduct meetings in each local government area to discuss reforms during its 2022 roadshow.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
