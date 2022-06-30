TOWNS north of Albury will have a permanent commuter bus link to the city as a result of successful trials over the past three years.
NSW Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway visited Albury on Thursday to say the services to Burrumbuttock and Holbrook, which began in 2019, would be ongoing from Friday, the start of the new financial year.
Advertisement
The routes also stop at Jindera, Walla, Woomargama, Mullengandra, Morven, Culcairn, Gerogery, Henty, Yerong Creek, The Rock, Uranquinty and Wagga on different days.
Operator Matt Kane, who oversees the service with his wife Melissa, said the two-van enterprise had outstripped expectations.
"It started off slow, but now it's incredible, between the two buses we're doing between 1000 and 1200 passengers a month," Mr Kane said.
"We have exceeded what we expected, we thought we would be having 400 a month."
Mr Kane said employee numbers had gone from three to 10 with that number aided by a software system the company is running to address fleet management and timetables.
The buses, which run on weekdays, can collect travellers from their homes or other locations as chosen by patrons.
Mr Kane said while many elderly passengers used the service to attend medical appointments, there were also employees commuting to work and students accessing after-school activities.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A father from Walla, who previously had his son having to sleep in a car to fit in with his shifts at a Wodonga abattoir, had been able to allow his child to travel into Albury for school on the bus.
Albury MP Justin Clancy joined his government colleague Mr Farraway at the announcement of the extension.
"The two bus services are immensely popular in these areas, since the trial began in 2019, 27,600 trips have been taken across the two services," Mr Clancy said.
"It's great that the NSW government is continually exploring new and innovative ways to provide public transport services that meet the community's needs in the region."
Other regional on-demand bus services also made permanent from July 1 include a run from Hay to Ivanhoe and three services within a radius Bega, Eden and Merimbula.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
It's incredible, between the two buses we're doing between 1000 and 1200 passengers a month- Matt Kane, bus operator
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.