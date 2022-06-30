The Border Mail
Transport minister gives nod to permanent bus services linking Albury to towns north

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 30 2022 - 3:13am
On board: Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway and Albury MP Justin Clancy check out one of the buses that serve southern Riverina towns. Picture: MARK JESSER

TOWNS north of Albury will have a permanent commuter bus link to the city as a result of successful trials over the past three years.

