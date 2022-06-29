The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thousands lost in spate of thefts at Mount Beauty and Tawonga, close-knit community 'gutted'

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT HAPPY: Mount Beauty resident Harry Elliott had his van (Silver VW Transporter), all of his tools, four mountain bikes, a chainsaw and more stolen over night. Picture: MARK JESSER

At least a dozen "trusting" residents in Mount Beauty and Tawonga were shocked to find thousands of dollars worth of belongings stolen overnight, in what looks like an organised raid by thieves.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.