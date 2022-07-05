Vital equipment to help keep sick children in care on the Border will be delivered through a new police fundraising event.
Murray River Police District's partnership with Albury Wodonga Health's children's ward will continue with a charity ball at Albury's Commercial Club in October.
The black tie gathering has been two years in the making with all proceeds donated back to the ward to purchase observation machines and other equipment to limit the need for sick children to travel for medical assistance.
Albury Wodonga Health's paediatric nurse unit manager Sam Peet said the ward could not provide the level of care it does without community support.
"We're getting very busy at the moment with winter bugs, so it's about making sure the hospital has got the most up to date, modern equipment to be able to care for the kids and keep kids as close to home as we possibly can," she said.
"We need observation machines so we can have up to 21 children go through the ward on busy theatre days.
"To have to transfer patients out of our local area is devastating for families and children.
"We're very lucky to have a paediatric surgeon here and fundraisers in the past have helped support equipment for them to be able to do surgery here as well."
Murray River Police District has regularly conducted a Christmas appeal for the children's ward.
"Albury Wodonga Health is a big catchment area, so for the community to come together and support our local hospital is really amazing," Ms Peet said.
Albury Superintendent Paul Smith was proud to continue the contribution.
"We hope to raise plenty of funds in our ongoing support of the children's ward and the really important work that they do here on the Border," the Murray River Police District Commander said.
"We certainly hope not to need the services of the children's ward, but when you do, the whole community needs those services.
"We the police, who are part of the community, see it proper to support a great cause as we have in the past with our Christmas appeals."
Commercial Club general manager Jeff Duck hopes the event will attract 300 to 400 people.
"Come along, have a great night out and obviously, in doing so, you're showing your support for our local hospital, the local police and the local community," he added.
The Charity Ball will take place on Saturday, October 15, at 6pm, with tickets $160 per person.
For further details or to book a place, contact Simone Russell on 0438 232 796 or Detective Sergeant Troy Martin on (02) 6023 9299.
