The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Inaugural Murray River Police District charity ball to support Albury Wodonga Health children's ward

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUN: Detective Sergeant Troy Martin dances with paediatric nurse unit manager Sam Peet to cheers from Commercial Club general manager Jeff Duck, Chief Inspector Scott Russell and Superintendent Paul Smith. Picture: MARK JESSER

Vital equipment to help keep sick children in care on the Border will be delivered through a new police fundraising event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.