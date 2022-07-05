Wangaratta or Lavington will host the Ovens and Murray Football-Netball league grand final.
Tenders from clubs to host the biggest match of the season closed last Friday with the league receiving submissions from both Wangaratta and Lavington.
League general manager Craig Millar said the grand final venue will be decided at a board meeting next week.
"Tenders closed last Friday and the league received two submissions from Wangaratta Magpies and Lavington Panthers," Millar said.
"It will be an agenda item at the next board meeting on Monday night where it will be discussed.
"A formal announcement of the decision will most likely be made in the following week."
Lavington Sports Ground is yet to host the O&M grand final since undergoing a $19.6 million redevelopment which was officially opened in November 2020.
Norm Minns Oval has hosted the past two grand finals in 2018-19.
The Magpies would be favourites to retain the rights with all the clubs presently inside the top five apart from Albury located outside of Albury-Wodonga.
